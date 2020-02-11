WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - William D. Redmond, 62, formerly of Natural Bridge, passed away at home unexpectedly on Saturday, February 8, 2020.
William was born on December 8, 1957 in Watertown, NY, a son to the late Clayton and Gertrude (Osborne) Redmond. He graduated from Carthage Central School and went to work for St. Regis Paper Co. and later Champion International. Most recently he worked at Todd Martin Trucking as a dump truck driver.
William loved watching NASCAR and was known to imitate the NASCAR announcer’s voice. His favorite driver for NASCAR was Terry Labonte. William was commonly known as “Bud-man” around Natural Bridge. He also loved to watch football, his favorite team being the Green Bay Packers.
He is survived by his three children, Heather Redmond, Carthage, NY; Brittany Redmond Meister, Natural Bridge, NY; Trevor (Michelle) Redmond, The Dalles, OR; the mother of his three children, Cassandra; six grandchildren, Hunter, Kayden, Logan, Kenley, Gabriella, and Maxwell.
William is predeceased by his brother, Robert Redmond, and a son, Christopher Weeks.
A memorial service will take place at 2 PM on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Natural Bridge Fire Hall, 27570 High St, Natural Bridge, NY 13665 with Rev. Wayne Arnold officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Natural Bridge Fire Department, 27570 High St, Natural Bridge, NY 13665.
Arrangements are entrusted to Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage, NY 13619.
