Alma C. Wilkins, 87, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Alma C. Wilkins, 87, of Port Charlotte, formerly of Massena, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Friends and family may be received on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 6:00 pm - 8:00pm at Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Mass of Christian burial will on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Lawrence Church in Louisville. Interment will be in parish cemetery in the spring.
Alma was born on March 6, 1932 in Louisville the daughter of Elie and Evelyn (Rouselle) Girard. She married Dennis Wilkins on December 26, 1951 in New Mexico. Alma was employed by Warner Brothers Corset Factory, later at North Country Homes, as a bookkeeper for her husband, Alkies Liquor Store with her brother in-law, and Northrop Reality. Alma enjoyed knitting, crocheting, gardening and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Dennis; four children, Gary and Sofia of Port Charlotte, FL; Vicky Wilkins Thursby of Port Charlotte, FL, George and Maggie Wilkins of Louisville, NY, Susan Wilson and Art Williams of Port Charlotte, FL; 11 grandchildren; Dennis, David, Desi, Darcy, Billy, Chrissy, Jason, Patrick, Emily, TJ, Katie and 11 great grandchildren; two sisters, Barb Girard and Dee Oaks of Louisville, NY and Joyce Legault of Louisville, NY; three sister in-laws, Cindy, Lorenza and Linda Girard and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three brothers, Carl, Richard and Robert Girard; a son in law, Jerry Smith.
Arrangements are under the care of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Catholic Endowment Fund or St. Peters Parish. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
