Auditions!!!!

Steel Magnolias
by Robert Harling
The hit play that inspired the hit movie!
When: Tuesday, February 25th
Wednesday, February 26th
Time: 6:30pm
Where: Carthage United Methodist Church
608 State St., Carthage
*Call backs will be Thursday, February 27th - same time and location
Roles to be Cast: 6 female characters, ranging in age from 19-66 years
Preparation: This is a cold reading audition from the script
Dates of Show: May 1st, 2nd and 3rd
(additional dates may be added)
Director: Jane Bowman Jenkins
