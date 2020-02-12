Auditions!!!!

Auditions!!!!
Auditions for their May Show (Source: CLT)
By Craig Thornton | February 12, 2020 at 12:54 PM EST - Updated February 12 at 12:54 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -

The Carthage Little Theatre
The Carthage Little Theatre (Source: CLT)

Steel Magnolias

by Robert Harling

The hit play that inspired the hit movie!

When: Tuesday, February 25th

Wednesday, February 26th

Time: 6:30pm

Where: Carthage United Methodist Church

608 State St., Carthage

*Call backs will be Thursday, February 27th - same time and location

Roles to be Cast: 6 female characters, ranging in age from 19-66 years

Preparation: This is a cold reading audition from the script

Dates of Show: May 1st, 2nd and 3rd

(additional dates may be added)

Director: Jane Bowman Jenkins

Carthage Little Theatre on Facebook

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.