Basement fire damages Potsdam home

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - There was a fire at 573 Sissonville Road in the town of Potsdam at around 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Officials say it started in the basement and heavily damaged the home.
A family of five got out safely and a cat was rescued, but two dogs died.
"The call was that of a fully involved basement fire," Potsdam Fire Chief Tim Jerome said. "Upon arrival, I was first on-scene, verified everyone was out of the building, minus the pets, they had 3 pets in the structure, and verified it was a fully engulfed basement fire.
"We waited for an engine to get here before we opened anything up, we didn't have any water yet, and then once we got water and manpower, we searched for the basement entrance to get down to it and started putting the fire out."
Departments from West Potsdam, West Stockholm, and Norwood also responded.
The cause is under investigation.
