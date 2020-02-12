Earle J. Johnston, age 90, of Heuvelton

HEUVELTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Earle J. Johnston, age 90, of the Taylor Road in Heuvelton, NY passed away on Monday evening, February 10, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Calling hours will begin at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home in Ogdensburg, NY. Funeral services will begin immediately afterward at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Rev. Rob Schirmer officiating. Entombment will be at Foxwood Memorial Park with military honors.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Lou; two sons: Robert (Eve) Johnston of Boulder, CO and Jeffrey (Phyllis) Johnston of Indian Harbour Beach, FL; two daughters: Barbara (Jim) Fowler of Leesburg, VA and Erin (Bill) Brinson of Churchton, MD; a daughter-in-law, Janet (David) Johnston of Centennial, CO; 15 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Elizabeth; son, David Johnston; three brothers: Lyle, Murray and Lauris Johnston; and three sisters: Rose Tremain, Winnie Beckstead, and Lois Gibson.
Earle was born on March 3, 1929 in Madrid, NY, son of the late Robert and Lillie (Barkley) Johnston. He graduated from Heuvelton High School in 1946 and married Elizabeth “Betty” Kelly on May 10, 1952. She predeceased him on July 4, 1999. He married his long-time companion, Mary Lou Trombly Witherell on July 12, 2019.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953 and later owned and operated Johnston Electric and Maintenance for over 30 years. He was a past president of the Heuvelton Central School Board, a member of the St. Lawrence National Bank Board and the Town of Oswegatchie Planning Board. He was also a member of the Heuvelton Volunteer Fire Department, Heuvelton Men’s Bowling League and Heuvelton AMVETS. He enjoyed bowling, deer hunting, watching Heuvelton high school sports, gardening, making bird houses and mowing his lawn. Earle was also an avid fan of the New York Yankees, Syracuse Men’s Basketball and UConn Women’s Basketball teams.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, US Highway 11, Potsdam, NY 13676 or the Heuvelton Volunteer Fire Department, 95 State Street, Heuvelton, NY 13654. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
