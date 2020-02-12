Earle J. Johnston, age 90, of Heuvelton

He served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953 and later owned and operated Johnston Electric and Maintenance for over 30 years. He was a past president of the Heuvelton Central School Board, a member of the St. Lawrence National Bank Board and the Town of Oswegatchie Planning Board. He was also a member of the Heuvelton Volunteer Fire Department, Heuvelton Men’s Bowling League and Heuvelton AMVETS. He enjoyed bowling, deer hunting, watching Heuvelton high school sports, gardening, making bird houses and mowing his lawn. Earle was also an avid fan of the New York Yankees, Syracuse Men’s Basketball and UConn Women’s Basketball teams.