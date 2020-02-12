Elaine M. Whalen, 85, of Star Lake

STAR LAKE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Elaine M. Whalen, age 85, formerly of Star Lake, passed away on February 10, 2020 at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown.
Her graveside service will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery, Fine in the spring. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home, Star Lake. Condolences may be made online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Elaine was born on March 11, 1934 in Benson Mines, the daughter of the late Holmer and Louise (Morrisey) Thivierge. She attended Clifton-Fine Central School. A marriage to Percy Law ended in divorce. She married James J. Whalen and the couple was married for over 40 years. James passed away on April 17, 2012.
Mrs. Whalen was a homemaker who also worked on the assembly line for various electronic factories. She enjoyed country music and played the piano and electric guitar.
Her survivors include three sons, David Law of Baldwinsville, Frederick Law of Gouverneur, Steven Law of Fine, NY; two daughters, Joanne Law of St. Petersburg, FL, Laurie Spicer of Sarona, WI; and a brother, Leon Thivierge of Canton. She is also survived by several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her parents; her husband, James Whalen; a daughter, Linda Parmeter; brothers, Homer and Gary Thivierge; and her sister, Mary Markham.
