2 former soldiers admit stealing guns from St. Lawrence County shops

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two former Fort Drum soldiers have pleaded guilty in connection with the break-ins at two St. Lawrence County gun shops last September.
During an appearance Tuesday in federal court in Syracuse, 23 year old Rian Patterson and 20 year old Devin Diggs admitted to stealing firearms during the burglary of a licensed federal firearms dealer in Gouverneur on September 14, 2019, and the burglary of second licensed federal firearms dealer in DeKalb Junction on September 29, 2019.
As part of their guilty pleas, both men also admitted to knowingly possessing stolen firearms taken during those burglaries in their barracks at Fort Drum.
In addition, Patterson admitted that he knowingly possessed a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
Patterson and Diggs face up to 10 years in prison, a maximum fine of up $250,000, and up to 3 years of supervised release when they are sentenced on June 16.
