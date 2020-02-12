Francis Douglas Abar, age 87, of Heuvelton

Doug was born on February 21, 1932, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Arthur J. and Beatrice (LeBlanc) Abar. He attended local schools. Doug enlisted in the United States Army in 1952 where he served during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged in 1954. Doug married Joan Amo in 1952 which later led to divorce. He later married Florence Howes in 1959. Mr. Abar was first employed at Ogdensburg Container and later working at Standard Shade Roller. He worked nights and weekends at McAdam Cheese in Heuvelton. Doug then went on to work for Heuvelton Central School bus garage in 1966 and in 1976 bought Abar’s Garage where he retired from in 1996. He also continued working full time for McAdam Cheese and later retired in 1999. Doug enjoyed being with his family and friends and spending time at their camp in Parishville. He loved hunting, mowing, sweeping, taking care of his lawn and visiting with neighbors. Donations may be made in Doug’s memory to the Heuvelton Volunteer Fire Department and First Responders, 95 N State St, Heuvelton, NY 13654.