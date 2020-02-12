HEUVELTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Francis Douglas Abar, age 87, of Heuvelton, NY, will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 12:00PM at Heuvelton Fire Hall. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Abar passed away at his home on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Doug is survived by his wife, Florence; his children, Douglas F. Abar and his wife, Cheryl, of Morristown, NY, Theresa Carter and her husband, Stephen, of Ogdensburg, NY, Peter John Abar and his wife, Lisa, of Heuvelton, NY; six grandchildren, Chris Abar, Jacob Brabant, Christopher Larock, Holli Hazelton and her husband, Matt, Peter Abar, Jr. and Zachary Abar, great grandchildren, Reid, Mattalyn, Deacon, and Layng Hazelton and Blane and Logan Abar. He is predeceased by a sister, Theresa Marie Abar in infancy and two brothers, Richard J. Abar Sr in 2010. and Arthur Abar in 2002.
Doug was born on February 21, 1932, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Arthur J. and Beatrice (LeBlanc) Abar. He attended local schools. Doug enlisted in the United States Army in 1952 where he served during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged in 1954. Doug married Joan Amo in 1952 which later led to divorce. He later married Florence Howes in 1959. Mr. Abar was first employed at Ogdensburg Container and later working at Standard Shade Roller. He worked nights and weekends at McAdam Cheese in Heuvelton. Doug then went on to work for Heuvelton Central School bus garage in 1966 and in 1976 bought Abar’s Garage where he retired from in 1996. He also continued working full time for McAdam Cheese and later retired in 1999. Doug enjoyed being with his family and friends and spending time at their camp in Parishville. He loved hunting, mowing, sweeping, taking care of his lawn and visiting with neighbors. Donations may be made in Doug’s memory to the Heuvelton Volunteer Fire Department and First Responders, 95 N State St, Heuvelton, NY 13654.
