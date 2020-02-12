General Brown hopes for continued success on the mat

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - The General Brown wrestling team is having another good season despite not having a senior on the team.
The Lions won the Section 3 Class C title Saturday at Canastota.
Coach Mike Hartle was not surprised by his team's success.
"I think it was something that we were preparing for -- we don't like to emphasize it too much -- our goal is sectionals, but winning a class title is always a goal that we have in mind for ourselves," he said, "something that we're prepared for each year."
Hartle says the Class C championship gives his team momentum heading into the overall sectionals this weekend.
"It's another stepping-stone towards our goal -- our goal is to be one of the top three teams at the overall sectionals," he said. "This is just part of the process of making sure we're taking the right steps in preparing, it's another test, we'll take it and learn from it and go on to next week."
Three General Brown wrestlers won titles: Chandler Moody at 145 pounds, Joshua Bonham-Kovalik at 152 pounds, and Nick Rogers at 220 pounds.
"Coming into the tournament you kind of think you can beat everyone," Moody said. "I really didn't have any doubt that I was going to win, I just knew that if I wrestled hard and did what I was supposed to, then I would do good."
"I was, yeah, I wasn't expecting to go that far," Bonham-Kovalik said, "just try to work as hard as I can while I'm there, before the season's over."
"I thought it was pretty cool," Rogers said. My goal was to win it, but I think I'm going to go one next weekend and wrestle my hardest and hopefully I win."
As good as the year has been, there are no seniors on the roster, which bodes well for next season.
"We're very young," Hartle said. "Over the year we've matured not only mentally but physically -- I think we've taken the right steps to put ourselves in pretty good position for the end-of-the-year sectionals as well.
"We had to overcome losing our team leader at the beginning of the season. After the first week, we lost Cory O'Connor. He was our wins leader and he was also a captain and a guy that everybody looked up to. He took an injury the first week of the season and I think our guys have come together and molded pretty successfully after losing the team leader."
The Lions hope to continue their success on the mat.
