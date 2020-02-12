Highlights & scores: Frontier League boys’ basketball playoffs underway

February 12, 2020 at 7:36 AM EST - Updated February 12 at 7:36 AM

CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Frontier League boys' basketball playoffs got underway Tuesday night with a D Division match-up in Chaumont.

It turned out to be a good night for the home team as Lyme bested LaFargeville 79-36.

Kyle Gaumes scored 34 points for the winning effort.

You can also see highlights from a Class B semifinal that ended with a 60-38 General Brown win over South Jefferson.

Tuesday’s local scores

Boys’ Frontier League D Division basketball semifinals

Copenhagen 60, Sackets Harbor 48

Lyme 79, LaFargeville 36

Boys’ Frontier League B Division basketball semifinal

General Brown 60, South Jefferson 38

Other boys’ high school basketball

Potsdam 56, Salmon River 52

Lisbon 80, Hammond 53

Parishville-Hopkinton 53, Colton-Pierrepont 31

Madrid-Waddington 65, Norwood-Norfolk 64

Brushton-Moira 64, Tupper Lake 45

Massena 54, Gouverneur 43

OFA 76, Canton 56

Harrisville 64, Hermon-DeKalb 47

Chateaugay 69, St. Regis Falls 47

Lowville 80, Indian River 53

Girls’ high school basketball

General Brown 56, South Lewis 24

Indian River 57, OFA 31

Malone 53, St. Lawrence Central 49

Edwards-Knox 63, Lisbon 27

Thousand Islands 52, Immaculate Heart 50

Men’s college hockey

SUNY Cortland 4, SUNY Canton 1

Section 3 Class A volleyball semifinal

Carthage 3, New Hartford 2

Section 3 Class C volleyball semifinal

Beaver River 3, Tully 0

Section 3 Class D volleyball semifinal

Sandy Creek 3, DeRuyter 1

High school wrestling

Malone 46, Massena 28

