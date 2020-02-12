Highlights & scores: Frontier League boys’ basketball playoffs underway

CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Frontier League boys' basketball playoffs got underway Tuesday night with a D Division match-up in Chaumont.
It turned out to be a good night for the home team as Lyme bested LaFargeville 79-36.
Kyle Gaumes scored 34 points for the winning effort.
Highlights are in the video.
You can also see highlights from a Class B semifinal that ended with a 60-38 General Brown win over South Jefferson.
Tuesday’s local scores
Boys’ Frontier League D Division basketball semifinals
Copenhagen 60, Sackets Harbor 48
Lyme 79, LaFargeville 36
Boys’ Frontier League B Division basketball semifinal
General Brown 60, South Jefferson 38
Other boys’ high school basketball
Potsdam 56, Salmon River 52
Lisbon 80, Hammond 53
Parishville-Hopkinton 53, Colton-Pierrepont 31
Madrid-Waddington 65, Norwood-Norfolk 64
Brushton-Moira 64, Tupper Lake 45
Massena 54, Gouverneur 43
OFA 76, Canton 56
Harrisville 64, Hermon-DeKalb 47
Chateaugay 69, St. Regis Falls 47
Lowville 80, Indian River 53
Girls’ high school basketball
General Brown 56, South Lewis 24
Indian River 57, OFA 31
Malone 53, St. Lawrence Central 49
Edwards-Knox 63, Lisbon 27
Thousand Islands 52, Immaculate Heart 50
Men’s college hockey
SUNY Cortland 4, SUNY Canton 1
Section 3 Class A volleyball semifinal
Carthage 3, New Hartford 2
Section 3 Class C volleyball semifinal
Beaver River 3, Tully 0
Section 3 Class D volleyball semifinal
Sandy Creek 3, DeRuyter 1
High school wrestling
Malone 46, Massena 28
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.