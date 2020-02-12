Lake Ontario could face another ‘high water event’ this summer

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are a couple of news headlines that may cause worry for people who live along the Lake Ontario shoreline and the St. Lawrence riverbank.
A Michigan newspaper reported on February 6 that “Lakes Michigan and Huron set January water level records, could go higher than ever recorded.”
A headline Tuesday out of Cleveland.com reads, “Lake Erie just broke February high water record and the lake level keeps rising.”
And the headline on a news release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Detroit reads, “Record high water levels to continue in 2020,” speaking to all of the Great Lakes.
We called the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to learn more, specifically, about Lake Ontario. Remember as the other Great Lakes set records, all that water comes to Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. The prediction now from the engineers is that there's a greater than 50 percent chance that the summer peak on Lake Ontario in 2020 will be a "high water event" meaning Lake Ontario will reach at least 247.7 feet.
To put that into perspective, Lake Ontario's all time record set in 2019 was 249 feet.
"So that means that all the communities around the basin really should start preparations for a high water event for later this year," said Tony David of the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board.
Governor Cuomo visited the area Wednesday to tell local officials the next step in making shoreline communities better prepared for rising water levels.
