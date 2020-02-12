Man pleads guilty in St. Lawrence County crack cocaine bust

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 30 year old New Jersey has pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute 104 grams of crack cocaine in St. Lawrence County.
Thomas Critten Jersey City entered the plea Wednesday in federal court in Syracuse.
Critten admitted that on December 20, 2018, he brought 104 grams of crack cocaine to Massena with the intent of distributing the drugs to another person.
He admitted he had hidden two bags containing crack cocaine in his underwear, and that police discovered the drugs during a search incident to his arrest on an unrelated charge.
Critten faces between 5 and 40 years in prison and post-release supervision of at least 4 years and up to life.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.