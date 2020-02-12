Material sought for Carthage American Legion’s 100th birthday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Carthage American Legion Post 789 will be celebrating its 100th anniversary and is seeking material for a book and documentary.
Dr. Janice Gravely, PhD appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the project. Watch her interview above.
Dr. Gravely is inviting members of the Carthage American Legion, including Legionnaires, Sons, and Auxiliary, to participate in interviews for the Post 789's anniversary documentary.
Men and women who have served in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, Active, Reserve, and National Guard are encouraged to reach out.
This is an opportunity to highlight contributions from members of the Carthage American Legion and the personal impact their service had on their families, career, personal outlooks, and more.
In addition to interviews, Dr. Gravely is seeking photos and memorabilia.
You can contact Dr. Gravely at 315-493-2787 or post789@carthageamericanlegion.org to schedule an appointment. You can also stop by 415 West Street in Carthage.
The book will be on sale before the anniversary. Proceeds will go towards scholarships within the Carthage community. In 2019, the Carthage American Legion Post 789 gave more than $7,000 worth of scholarships to students.
