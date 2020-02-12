Potsdam residents asked how $10M should be spent

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - They have $10 million to spend in Potsdam. But first, they want some questions answered.
They're using a survey to get those answers from the public.
"I'm really looking forward to the public input. I think we're stronger together. And hearing everybody's perspective is going to be really interesting," said Allison Carney, Bricks & Mortar Music co-owner.
In October, Potsdam was the $10 million winner in the state's annual Downtown Regional Initiative competition. Carney now serves on its local planning committee.
"I don't know that people know what to expect. This is a large chunk of money. … It's an exciting time for us," she said.
Businesses and community groups have already put in their proposals. St. Lawrence County Arts is one. It wants to convert a building to a full-fledged arts center with store, gallery and performance space.
"It's a great space to bring the community together around all the local talent and energy that we have in our region," said Maggie McKenna, St. Lawrence Arts executive director.
Other potential projects for DRI include extension of waterfront trails. An expansion of Clarkson's downtown business incubator. And downtown beautification.
Village officials want everyone possible to fill out the Community Values survey. They say it will help the DRI committee both shape and select projects.
But you’ll have to hurry. Friday is the last day to fill it out. Potsdam DRI is mounting a final push to get all the answers it can.
