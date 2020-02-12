Rose M. Mercarter, 69, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Rose M. Mercarter, 69, of Sam Keep Nursing Home, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at SUNY Upstate Hospital, Syracuse, NY.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Watertown, NY.
Rose was born on April 15, 1950 in Gouverneur, NY to Roland and Emogene Dobson- Rudes. She was the youngest of her three siblings; Eugene Timorou, Joseph Corbine, and David Rudes (deceased).
Rose graduated from Copenhagen Central School and attended BOCES where she achieved an LPN degree.
Rose worked at Bomax, a company which made small electric motors in Watertown NY. She employed with Yellow Taxi as a cab driver for many years.
Rose was widowed by her husband in 1994, Robert Jay Mercarter. They were married in Watertown in 1969. She was also left behind by her longtime companion Francis Wright (Shorty) in 2017.
Rose had many hobbies throughout her life time such as; crocheting, knitting, riding her motorcycle, reading, traveling, and riding her horses as a teenager. She also had a very large collection of horse memorabilia she collected over many years.
Rose is survived by her daughter, Nancy Corey and fiancé Ricky Intorcia of Adams Center NY, a son, Robert Mercarter of Ogdensburg NY, and a son Steven Mercarter- place of residence is unknown. She had three grandchildren; Justin Corey and his wife Shawna Corey, Ryan Corey, and Racheal Corey. Also five great grandchildren; Allison, Catherin, Eliza, James, and Bastian.
Rose donated her body to science and will be part of teaching new doctors and nurses in their learning experiences. She was greatly proud to be able to be part of this program. There will be no calling hours or services. Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.
