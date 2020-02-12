Rotary Swimarathon raises money to eradicate polio

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown's Noon Rotary Club is hosting a Swimarathon to raise money to help wide out polio.
The club's Jeff Wood talked about the fundraiser during an interview on 7 News This Morning. You can watch the interview in the video.
The Swimarathon is from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 22 at the downtown Watertown YMCA.
The club is trying to raise $5,000.
You can swim yourself your pledge money to someone who is.
Call 315-783-6258 to find out more or visit Watertown Noon Rotary’s website.
