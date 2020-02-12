Sun, then snow, then cold

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s a small chance of flurries early Wednesday, but most of the day should be partly sunny.
Highs will be in the mid-30s.
Snow starts up across the north country overnight.
There's a winter weather advisory that starts at 10 p.m. for Jefferson and Lewis counties and expires at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
An advisory for St. Lawrence County starts at midnight and lasts until 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Most places can expect 3 to 5 inches of snow, with more in higher elevations. Snow could be heavy at times.
Thursday's highs will be around 30 and we could see a little snow throughout the day even after any alerts end.
After the snow comes cold.
Temperatures dip below zero Thursday night and will only reach the single digits above zero during the day on Friday.
Wind chills could be down to 25 below.
But at least skies will be mostly sunny.
It drops below zero again Friday night. Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-20s.
There will be a chance of mixed precipitation on Sunday and Tuesday, with partly sunny skies on Monday. Highs will be in the 30s all three days.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.