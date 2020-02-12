Time to sign up for Miss Ireland pageant

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Miss Ireland Scholarship Pageant is only about a month away.
Savanna Baker is Miss Ireland 2019 and Rebekah Widrick is Miss Irish Princess 2019. They were on 7 News This Morning to recruit contestants.
The pageants are part of the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival in Watertown.
The Miss Ireland Pageant is at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 13 at the Dulles State Office Building auditorium. It's for girls ages 16 to 20 of Irish descent. Call 315-778-6439 to find out more.
The Little Miss Pageant is at 6 p.m. on the same day and at the same place. It's open to girls ages 6 to 9 of Irish descent. Find out more by emailing savannabaker@hotmail.com.
You can sign up for either pageant at ncirishfest.com.
