Veterinary classroom turns into operating room

TOWN OF HOUNSFIELD, N.Y. (WWNY) - The veterinary classroom at Jefferson-Lewis BOCES was turned into an operating room Wednesday.
A group of BOCES veterinary practice students got a chance to look and even participate as a dozen feral cats were spayed and neutered by the Jefferson County SPCA.
"I want to go into the vet field after high school so it's a great opportunity to see what it is like going through surgery," said Hailey MacCue, student.
"I think the most important thing we learned is how to put the tube down the trachea because if that is not done properly a lot of things can happen," said Samantha Geddes, student.
Feral cats that were part of the clinic are first caught in traps.
So they can be brought in for surgery and then released since they are difficult to tame. Jennifer Risser, the SPCA's veterinarian, says feral cats usually live in colonies and these clinics are the best way to control the population.
“By removing a cat, it actually increases the recourses available for the cats that are still there so you actually invite a situation where more cats can come in. By trap, neuter and releasing cats, what we do is prevent those cats from making more cats but we are maintaining the colony so the colony will eventually die out,” she said.
But for now, Risser says there are colonies all over the county which are helping the students prepare for their future careers.
