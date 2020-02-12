Watertown is on a tear when it comes to condemned buildings

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The city of Watertown is on a tear - tearing down more condemned buildings.
A duplex at 632 Factory Street was being demolished Wednesday. It's one of 6 condemned properties owned by the city due to back taxes and it's the fifth one to be razed.
Next week, crews are scheduled to tear down a building at 603 Boyd Street.
Code Enforcement Supervisor Carolyn Meunier said it's costing the city $110,500 to demolish the 6 properties. She said it would have cost $90,000 just to clean them up. It would have been even more expensive to make them livable.
Wednesday’s demolition came after crews tore down a building at 403 West Main Street, owned by Jake Johnson, who will be billed $45,000 for the work.
On Friday, the building next door with an official address of 409 West Main Street, will be razed at a cost of $55,000. That property, built in the late 1800s, is also owned by Johnson, who, again, will get a bill.
As a result, that portion of West Main will again be closed to traffic.
