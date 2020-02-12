Watertown lawmakers briefed on how to deal with emerald ash borer

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - An invasive species of tree-killing bugs is in Watertown and the city council was briefed Tuesday night on how to help solve the problem.
The emerald ash borer has killed thousands of ash trees in the United States and it's now known to be in the north country.
There are over 400 ash trees in the city of Watertown. Two hundred of them are treatable, according to city planner Michael DeMarco and Cornell Cooperative Extension's Sue Gwise.
They recommend that the rest of the trees be taken down before they are infected to avoid becoming a hazard to the community.
"The wood becomes very brittle and the trees will spontaneously break apart with no load, no wind, no sow, no rain or anything like that," Gwise said, "so it's a hazard."
"Now it's actually here, so now we are actually having to deal with it," DeMarco said.
There is a trunk injection treatment for ash trees worth saving and that could cost the city.
The presenters say landowners with ash trees on their properties will be notified about the best course of action
