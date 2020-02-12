Watertown man arrested in connection with Massey Street gas leak

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 27 year old Watertown man has been arrested in connection with last week’s natural gas leak on Massey Street that prompted evacuations and road closures.
City police charged Anthony DeJesus with felony counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal contempt.
He's being held in the Jefferson County Jail on $1,000 bail or $10,000 bond.
Last Wednesday, police were called to 150 South Massey Street for a domestic incident. When they arrived, police said officers met with a woman who told them her ex-husband, Anthony DeJesus, damaged several items inside the apartment and locked himself in the basement.
Police said the woman had an order of protection against her ex-husband.
When the woman tried to enter the apartment, police said she injured her hand on broken glass and required immediate medical attention.
Officals said police could smell gas coming from the broken window. Officers were able to locate DeJesus a short distance away from the house.
According to police, DeJesus made admissions that a natural gas pipe may have been damaged in the basement.
Police and city firefighters evacuated several houses in the area due to the gas leak and closed a portion of Massey Street until National Grid workers were able to
turn off the gas line and the area was deemed safe.
The woman was taken to Samaritan Medical Center where she was treated and released.
DeJesus was also taken to the hospital and admitted for treatment.
Police said they located DeJesus on Washington Street Wednesday and arrested him.
