Comedy takes the stage at Clayton Opera House

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Clayton Opera House is hosting a couple of comedy shows and a Jefferson County SPCA fundraiser.
Executive director Julie Garnsey gave us the rundown during an interview on 7 News This Morning. You can watch it in the video.
The Spouse Whisperer will take the stage on Friday, Valentine's Day.
Jen Kober will perform on Saturday, March 28.
Tickets and more information are available at claytonoperahouse.com.
On Saturday, February 29 the opera house is teaming up with with SPCA and the Clayton Chamber of Commerce to present a pet fashion show called River Paws for a Cause.
You can find out more about that on the chamber of commerce’s website.
