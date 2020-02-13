Fort Drum celebrates Black History month

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - The 10th Mountain Division is celebrating Black History Month.
Dozens of soldiers attended a luncheon on Fort Drum Thursday to recognize the contributions of Black Americans in the Army and society.
Brandon Woods, a former military intelligence officer who was deployed during operation Iraqi Freedom, served as the event's guest speaker.
Woods highlighted the service of Black Americans throughout history and diversity in the military.
"The U.S. Army is more diverse in many ways than society as a whole in terms of the percentage of African Americans in the military. It is important to recognize that tradition and ensure that it's an inclusive environment within the military," he said.
The event also focused on the honoring the past and securing the future.
