Fort Drum soldier dies in Afghanistan

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Fort Drum soldier died in Afghanistan Wednesday in what defense officials call a non-combat-related incident.
Twenty-one year old Spc. Branden Tyme Kimball died at Bagram Airfield.
The 10th Mountain Division soldier is from Central Point, Oregon and was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 10th Aviation Regiment, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade.
Department of Defense officials offered no details on the incident, but say it’s under investigation.
