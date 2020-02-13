Hammond man accused of drunk driving after crash

TOWN OF MACOMB, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Hammond man allegedly had more than three times the legal limit for alcohol in his bloodstream when we drove his car off the road.
State police charged 51 year old Lonny Petrie with aggravated driving while intoxicated.
On Wednesday evening, troopers said Petrie drove his car off the road and into a ditch at the intersection of State Route 58 and Hutton Road in the town of Macomb.
Police said his blood alcohol content was determined to be .25 percent. The legal limit for driving is .08 BAC.
Petrie was issued tickets returnable to Macomb Town Court.
