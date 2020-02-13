Highlights & scores: Frontier League titles & new Section 10 high-scorer

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Frontier League basketball playoffs continued Wednesday last night at Jefferson Community College -- and there's a new all-time scorer in boys' Section 10 basketball.
The first game of the night at JCC was the boys' A Division championship as Watertown met Carthage.
Marlon Hinds-Ventour had a huge night for Watertown. He led all scorers with 26 points.
Zion Tevaga led Carthage with 15 points.
Watertown beat Carthage 61-47 to capture the A Division title.
"We just came down to who wanted to play hard tonight," Watertown coach Jeff Britton said, "and the guys, to their credit, every guy that got out there, they busted their butt."
"My mindset was to keep attacking the rim, shooting, and finding my open teammates," Hinds-Ventour said.
In the late game, Beaver River took on Thousand Islands for the C Division championship.
Joey Melfi finished with 38 points on the night for the Vikings, but it wasn't enough as the Beavers took the title by a score of 70-64.
Highlights from both championship games are in the video.
In Northern Athletic Conference basketball, Chateaugay's Jonah McDonald set the Section 10 boys' all-time scoring record, eclipsing Declan Porter's record of 1,909 points set a year ago.
McDonald scored 29 points as Chateaugay beat Tupper Lake 77-41.
Wednesday’s local scores
Boys’ Frontier League basketball A Division final
Watertown 61, Carthage 47
Boys’ Frontier League basketball C Division final
Beaver River 70, Thousand Islands 64
Other boys’ high school basketball
Chateaugay 77, Tupper Lake 41
Malone 57, St. Lawrence Central 50
OFA 87, Gouverneur 40
Sackets Harbor 62, Old Forge 57
Girls’ Frontier League basketball A Division semifinals
South Jefferson 52, Watertown 23
Indian River 59, Carthage 22
Girls’ Frontier League basketball D Division semifinals
Copenhagen 97, LaFargeville 34
Lyme 44, Sandy Creek 40
Other girls’ high school basketball
Chateaugay 43, Tupper Lake 11
St. Lawrence Central 59, Salmon River 17
Hammond 80, Morristown 23
Malone 54, Massena 45
Canton 63, Potsdam 42
Heuvelton 44, Harrisville 41
Madrid-Waddington 64, Parishville-Hopkinton 7
Sackets Harbor 23, Belleville Henderson 22
Boys’ high school hockey
Salmon River 5, Islanders 4
Potsdam 5, OFA 3
Massena 5, Canton 1
St. Lawrence Central 5, Saranac-Lake Placid 4
Women’s college hockey
SUNY Canton 4, SUNY Potsdam 3 (OT)
