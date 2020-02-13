Inez Lyndaker, 97, of Croghan

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Dale and Sarah Lyndaker of Lowville, Carrie and James Piazza of Watertown, Lois Lyndaker of Croghan, Susan and Thomas Brouty of Sackets Harbor, Laureen and Daniel Emerson of Indian River, Wayne Lyndaker of Russell, Sandra Lyndaker and her companion James Cole Jr. of Harrisville; a sister and a brother-in-law, Carol and Gary Widrick of Castorland; seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, a great-great granddaughter is expected in June 2020; two sisters-in-law, Carol and Alta Noftsier; many nieces, nephews and cousins.