Lake Ontario water levels: “It’s time to get serious”

Tony: “Well, we need to improve the standards for how we develop the shorelines, and we need to take a flood plains management perspective and ask questions about whether or not development should even be taking place in those locations, because we keep going through these things every 20 years or so. It’s really hard on communities and it’s a big expense for the taxpayers. You know, New Yorkers, we’re all paying for the response, $100 million in 2017, $300 million in 2019. At some point we need to ask ourselves ‘Is this money being spent as well as it should be?’ These are really hard questions, and the board (International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board) and the IJC (International Joint Commission) really don’t have any jurisdiction or any authority to influence those decisions but the people of the state of New York really need to take a hard look at these practices and say ‘Well, can we do better?’ And I think the answer is, yes we can.”