Man sentenced for picking up illegal aliens in St. Lawrence County

UTICA, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 30 year old citizen of India is going to prison and could be deported for picking up illegal aliens in St. Lawrence County.
Jaswinder Singh, who most recently lived in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Utica.
He received 12 months in prison for knowingly transporting illegal aliens within the United States for the purpose of financial gain.
Singh, who worked as an Uber driver, admitted that between January 1, 2019 and May 20, 2019, he picked up several aliens whom he knew had crossed illegally into the U.S. and transported them further into the country in exchange for payment.
On May 20, 2019, the day he was arrested, Singh drove to a location in St. Lawrence County to pick up two people, including a child, who had illegally crossed into the U.S. from Canada.
The aliens paid Singh $2,200 after he picked them up.
Singh, who previously sought and received asylum in the U.S., faces possible deportation as a result of the crime.
If he’s allowed to stay in the U.S. after his release from prison, he will be supervised for 2 years as part of his sentence.
