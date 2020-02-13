Part of West Main Street to be closed for building demolition

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The 400 block of West Main Street will be closed for much of day on Friday and next Tuesday as demolition crews raze another condemned building on the street.
The property at 409 West Main Street, built in the late 1800s, is set to be razed Friday.
The city says the work requires West Main to be closed between Leray and Davidson streets Friday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. through 4 p.m.
Traffic will be rerouted to Leray and Davidson Streets.
Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes during construction.
Jake Johnson, who owns the building, will be billed $55,000 for the demolition.
On Tuesday, Johnson’s neighboring property at 403 West Main Street was torn down at a cost of $45,000.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.