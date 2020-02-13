Planned Parenthood offering free STD tests

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Planned Parenthood in Watertown is offering free testing for sexually transmitted diseases Friday.
It just so happens that National Condom Week begins on Valentines Day this year and, in celebration of intimacy and love, Planned Parenthood is urging people to come get a free screening to monitor their sexual health.
"Get tested and get tested often especially if you have multiple partners or new partners. You're not sure about their status, always know your status is my recommendation. You always want to come in and take control of your own health and take control of your sexual health especially," said Abbey Darling, physician assistant.
No appointment is needed and the last day for no cost testing is February 21.
