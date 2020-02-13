State bail reform debate deepens among Democrats

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - State Senate Democrats are considering a proposal to give judges more discretion over who is released from jail before trial.
That comes after weeks of pressure from law enforcement unhappy about a new bail law.
Among other changes being floated, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins also announced Wednesday that she wants to eliminate cash bail in New York's criminal justice system.
The new law did away with cash bail for most misdemeanors and nonviolent offenses, but did not eliminate the practice for other crimes.
But reform advocates on Wednesday sharply criticized the idea of expanding a judge’s power to decide who is released from jail while awaiting trial.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.