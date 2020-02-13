Victor Newman - The Man You Love to Hate

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Television icon and Daytime Emmy Award winner Eric Braeden has entertained viewers for 40 years playing the legendary character Victor Newman on THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS. The #1 daytime drama will celebrate Braeden’s milestone 40th anniversary with episodes airing Tuesday, Feb. 18 – Thursday, Feb. 20 (12:30-1:30 PM, ET/11:30 AM-12:30 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network.
“Victor Newman” made his first appearance on Feb. 8, 1980. During the three days of special episodes, viewers will be treated to clips – some dating back to 1980 – from memorable episodes during Braeden’s impressive 40-year run. “I am enormously grateful to the writers and my fellow actors, and most importantly to Bill Bell,” said Braeden.
“Y&R” will honor Braeden’s legacy beginning Tuesday, Feb. 18 when Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) hosts a glamorous gala to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Victor’s company, Newman Enterprises. In addition to the Newman family, the gala will be attended by familiar faces from Victor’s past and present, because it’s not a Newman family party without surprise guests! Returning for the celebration are Victor’s grandson, Noah Newman (Robert Adamson), his first wife, Julia (Meg Bennett), and Victor’s brother, Matt Miller, played by Robert Parucha, who originated the role in 1985.
Created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS premiered on March 26, 1973. It has been TV’s #1-rated daytime drama for the past 31 years. The series, which is in its 47th season, is broadcast weekdays and is produced by Bell Dramatic Serial Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.