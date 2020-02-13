Victor Newman - The Man You Love to Hate

“Y&R” will honor Braeden’s legacy beginning Tuesday, Feb. 18 when Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) hosts a glamorous gala to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Victor’s company, Newman Enterprises. In addition to the Newman family, the gala will be attended by familiar faces from Victor’s past and present, because it’s not a Newman family party without surprise guests! Returning for the celebration are Victor’s grandson, Noah Newman (Robert Adamson), his first wife, Julia (Meg Bennett), and Victor’s brother, Matt Miller, played by Robert Parucha, who originated the role in 1985.