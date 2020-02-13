Watertown Urban Mission collecting new and used prom clothing, accessories

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown's Impossible Dream Thrift Store wants to help make prom a night to remember.
The store, which is part of the Watertown Urban Mission, is collecting new and used prom dresses, suits, and accessories.
People can drop off donations at the mission Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays at the thrift store from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
"We recognize that sometimes the cost of attending the prom can be a barrier especially for families that lack resources, so this event is a great way to make sure that the prom, which is a right of passage, is very accessible to all," said Dawn Cole, mission executive director.
Students will be able to buy formal wear at a discounted rate on April 4 and April 11.
Cole says the urban mission is also working with school districts to give away dresses and suits to students who might not be able to afford the price.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.