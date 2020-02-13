Winter weather advisories in effect

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Snow started up overnight and will continue off and on all day Thursday -- and it could be heavy at times.
There’s a winter weather advisory for Jefferson and Lewis counties until 10 a.m. Those counties could see another inch or two of snow.
An advisory for St. Lawrence County and the Adirondacks continues until 7 p.m. From 3 to 5 inches could fall in those places.
Temperatures will remain steady in the low 30s for most of the day.
As the snow winds down in the evening and skies start to clear, temperatures start sliding down.
Overnight lows will be in the single digits below zero.
Friday, Valentine's Day, will be cold and mostly sunny with highs only in the single digits. With wind factored in, it could feel at times as if it's 25 degrees below zero.
Saturday will be cold, but warmer than Friday. Highs will be in the upper 20s under mostly sunny skies.
There's a chance of rain and snow on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-30s.
It will be around 30 and partly sunny on Monday, which is Presidents Day.
Rain and snow could fall Tuesday and there’s a chance of snow on Wednesday.
