Canton & Malone win Section 10 indoor track titles

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Section 10 indoor track championships took place at St. Lawrence University Wednesday night.
Canton captured its 11th-straight Section X girls' indoor track title, with Potsdam second and Norwood-Norfolk third.
Norwood-Norfolk's Madelyn Dinneen won 300 and 1500 meters and was crowned Running MVP.
Rachel Hewey won the 1000 meters, Sharon Colbert won the 600 meters, and Alaina Elliott tossed the longest shot for the Flyers.
Gouverneur's Halie Simmons topped the triple jump and was chosen Field MVP, while Hailee Blair won the long jump.
Canton's Ariana Whitaker captured the 3000 meters. Sydney Lorenc topped the 60-meter hurdles and the high jump.
On the boys side, Malone won its fourth-straight Section X boys' title, with Canton second and Massena third.
Malone's Dylan Perry won the 1600 meters and was named Running MVP.
Malone also won the 800-meter relay.
Indian River’s Troy Stephen topped the triple jump, long jump, and high jump and was named the Boys Field MVP, while teammate Jahiem Plunkett won the 300 meters.
