Cody N. Hirst, 77, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Cody N. Hirst, Watertown passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, February 12th. He was 77 years old.
Cody was born in Watertown, NY the son to Raymond and Ethel Dyer Hirst.
After graduating from Watertown High School in 1960 he went to work for the Watertown Daily Times for 3 years before being drafted in the United States Army as a medic until his honorable discharged in 1966. While serving he earned the Marksman Medal and Good Conduct Medal. After his discharge he went back to work for Watertown Daily Times and continued to work for over 40 years there.
Cody rode the city bus everyday making several friends in his travels. He enjoyed playing scratch off lottery tickets, watching football and baseball.
He is survived by his 2 brothers and sisters-in-laws, Andy (Dorothy) Hirst, N.H.; Harry (Gail) Hirst, Fla.; several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his siblings, Robert, William, John, Albert, Ed, Olie and Maryann.
Per his wishes there will be no services.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
