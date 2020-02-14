Cold & sunny Friday, warmer for the weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - You might want to bundle up if you're heading out for a Valentine's Day date.
A wind chill advisory for Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties is scheduled to end at 10 a.m., but it's going to stay cold all day and overnight.
Friday's temperatures started in the single digits below zero and will only climb into single digits above.
Wind chills could be in the range of 20 to 25 degrees below zero in the morning and will be a little less severe the rest of the day.
At least it will be sunny.
Temperatures dip below zero again overnight.
There could be a little light snow Saturday morning, but most of the day will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 20s.
There's a chance of snow Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 30s.
Monday, Presidents Day, will be partly sunny with highs around 30.
We could see some mixed precipitation Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 40s.
There’s a chance of snow Wednesday and it will be mostly sunny on Thursday. Highs will be in the 20s those two days.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.