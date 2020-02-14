Demolition work underway again on West Main Street

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The work to demolish 409 West Main Street in Watertown is underway.
Crews closed off the 400 block of the street between Leray and Davidson streets Friday at 7 a.m. and will reopen at 4 p.m.
The city is razing the condemned property, which was built in the late 1800s.
Demolition is set to resume next Tuesday, meaning the 400 block of West Main will again be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The city recommends motorists use alternate routes and use extreme caution if they are in the area.
Jake Johnson, who owns the building, will be billed $55,000 for the demolition.
