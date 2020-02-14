OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Douglas E. Bates, 46, of Ogdensburg, died on February 13, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements.
There will be a Celebration Of Life on February 21, 2020, 4 -7 PM at the DeKalb Junction Fire Department.
He is survived by his son Sean Bates of Rensselaerville, his parents, Michael and Lee Anne Ross of Hermon, a brother, Wesley Bates and fiancé Sue, of Rensselaerville, a nephew Noah Bates, several aunts and an uncle.
Doug was born on August 1, 1973 in Potsdam, he graduated from Canton Central School in 1991. Douglas loved spending time with his family, skiing, wood working, hunting and fishing.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to United Helpers Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities. Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.
