Enjoy ‘Chocolate, Cocktails & Cannoli’ next week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Historical Society is hosting "Chocolate, Cocktails and Cannoli" next week.
Vice president Lisa L'Hullier Ruggiero talked about the event on 7 News This Morning. You can watch her interview in the video.
It's from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 20 at the Paddock Mansion at 228 Washington Street in Watertown.
There will be live entertainment, appetizers, desserts, beer, wine, and chocolate martinis.
It costs $20 for members and $25 for non-members.
You can reserve a spot by calling 315-782-3491 or on the organization’s Facebook page.
