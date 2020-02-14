Highlights & scores: Frontier League boys’ hoops titles

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two more titles were up for grabs on the hardwood in Frontier League boys' basketball at Jefferson Community College Thursday night.
In the first game, Lyme battled Copenhagen for the D Division championship.
Copenhagen pulled to within 11 points in the fourth quarter, but that's as close as they would get.
Lyme's Isaiah Wilson contributed a game-high 28 points in his team's 64-48 win.
Copenhagen's Lucas Graves scored a team-high 14 points.
Highlights are in the video.
"During practice we told the boys that we're going to have to come out right from the beginning and really turn it on then and get a lead," Lyme coach Leo Wilson said, "and then we'd have to take and make sure we just kept playing hard because they were going to eventually -- they would make a run at us in which they did."
"This time we came out on fire and the big thing was just to keep pushing it and not let them back into the game," Isaiah Wilson said.
Also in the video are highlights from the late game. It was a contest for the boys' Frontier League B Division championship as Lowville took on General Brown.
Lowville came out ahead, defeating General Brown 53-28.
On Friday night and Saturday, the Jeff-Lewis girls’ basketball officials will hand out their annual sportsmanship and scholarship award after each girls’ Frontier League championship game at JCC.
Award is given to one player from each division. The awards are sponsored by F.X. Caprara.
"All of these girls are voted on by our entire girls board," organization president Phil Goings said, "and as a result the girl sometimes is a good player, maybe she's not as good as somebody else but she's a wonderful sportsmanship and a good teammate for everybody else on her squad."
Thursday’s local scores
Boys’ Frontier League D Division basketball championship
Lyme 64, Copenhagen 48
Boys’ Frontier League B Division basketball championship
Lowville 53, General Brown 28
Boys’ Northern Athletic Conference basketball
Hermon-DeKalb 57, Lisbon 51
Colton-Pierrepont 65, St. Regis Falls 43
Edwards-Knox 73, Tupper Lake 59
Canton 62, Potsdam 34
St. Lawrence Central 37, Salmon River 32
Harrisville 70, Heuvelton 48
Belleville Henderson 56, Morristown 43
Girls’ high school basketball
Parishville-Hopkinton 31, Tupper Lake 23
Edwards-Knox 70, Harrisville 55
St. Regis Falls 48, Colton-Pierrepont 33
Massena 73, Norwood-Norfolk 49
Hammond 69, Hermon-DeKalb 23
OFA 48, Gouverneur 32
