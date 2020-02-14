James P. York, 43, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - James P. York, 43, 22165 Wrape Rd., died early Wednesday morning at home.
Born in Princeton West Virginia on May 6, 1976, the son of George Patrick “Pat” York and the late Susan Ruble York. In 1994 he graduated from Princeton High School in West Virginia. He enlisted in the United States Army in 2002 and served for six years, with a tour in Afghanistan.
He married Sarah Lunderman on October 11, 2005. He furthered his education at Jefferson Community College in Watertown, NY. He worked for various contracting firms, as well as the Veterans Administration in West Virginia.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah, Carthage, his son Khayman York, his daughter Avery and Braylyn York and his step children; Bryce Jameson, RJ Jameson and Kayla Lunderman Burnham.
There will be no calling hours or funeral service; he will return to West Virginia to be laid to rest with his family.
Local arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage. Online condolences may be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
