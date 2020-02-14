John Leonard Carlo, 64, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - John Leonard Carlo, 64, went to be with the Lord Thursday, January 30, 2020, with his family by his side and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County.
Arrangements have been made at the convenience of the family with Reed Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown, NY.
Born July 3, 1955, in Watertown, NY, the son of Louis G. and Mary E. (Geno) Carlo, he graduated in 1973 from Watertown High School. John married the love of his life, Dorothy Anne Duke of Jacksonville, FL on April 21, 1979 in Leray, NY. They celebrated their 40th Anniversary on Easter of 2019.
John previously worked for St. Lawrence Explosives and Powder Horn. John was most recently employed for the past 36 years for Iron Block, and later FX Caprara Harley Davidson in Adams Center, NY.
John was loved by his family, friends, coworkers, and anyone who had the privilege to know him. He always had a smile, a quick wit, and liked to joke around with everyone. He enjoyed riding his motorcycles and puttering around in his garage. John will be dearly missed by all.
John is survived by his wife Dorothy, Watertown, NY; a daughter, Jan Carlo and a son, Guy Carlo, both of Watertown, NY; a brother, Louis (Sherry) Carlo, Jr., Wilkes-Barre, PA; two nieces, Nadine Carlo, Lansdale, PA and Hannah (Dave Furman) Carlo, Dexter, NY; two nephews, Lucian (Melanie) Montague, Spencerport, NY and Justin (Carrie) Montague, Adams, NY; and several great nieces and nephews.
John was predeceased by his parents, Louis and Mary Carlo.
The family wishes to thank all who have sent flowers, cards, and kind words. Your thoughtfulness means a lot in this difficult time. Donations can be made in honor of John to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St, Watertown, NY 13601.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.