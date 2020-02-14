Massena fishing expo lures in plenty of people

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - The first-ever Massena fishing expo is luring them in. It runs through Sunday at the St. Lawrence Centre Mall.
All ready? All set? All systems are go for the Massena Fishing Expo. They say everything's here you need to get ready for this year's fishing season.
“Fishing tackle, fishing gear, rods, reels, lures, there's lodges to book trips with, … guides that will take you out on a fishing adventure, … there's trucks here, snowmobiles, 4X4s,” said Daniel Kenney, Massena Fishing Expo promoter.
It's the first event ever in the St. Lawrence Centre Mall's new exposition space. Everyone has their own motivation for hitting the show.
“I really wanted to see everything and my dad, my dad really wanted to come...'cause I really wanted to catch another fish like the muskies behind me,” said Heather Hutchins, Carthage resident.
Promoters picked Massena for the expo because of the region's reputation. Three major pro tournaments will hit the waters there come summer. Anglers are coming from far and wide.
“If I had one place to go and one day to live, this is where I'd spend it. … up here the fishing is just phenomenal. It's phenomenal,” said Lou Zammarelli, Zammarelli Tackle.
And there's more than just fishing stuff and the things that gets you there. There's food you can't get at the grocery store. And stuff to do, like flippin' and pitchin' with rod and reel.
Saturday and Sunday the expo will feature shows and demonstrations by well-known pro anglers and others.
