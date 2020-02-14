Middle school students learn about including others

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Celebrating inclusion at Watertown's Case Middle School - a group of students is working toward making the cafeteria a better place.
A group of more than 20 students at Watertown's Case Middle School spent Friday tossing out ideas to include others.
"I think including people is important because you never know how much someone can be impacted by not getting included, you don't know what they have been through at home. They could have the most rough morning ever but when you come to school and make someone smile, it makes a big difference," said Riley St. Joseph, student.
A workshop put on by Fidelis Care celebrates National No One Eats Alone Day.
Carla VanWormer, Case Middle School counselor, said eating alone "has a devastating affect on their self worth and how they feel about themselves."
Through activities students learned how to:
"Interact with other people that we don't usually interact with on a daily basis," said Brady Guldenpfennig, student.
So they can include others at lunch and during activities.
Students say even though the program only runs on Friday, they want to find a way to keep getting together.
"Our counselor said that this group after today we could get together and try to do something in the cafeteria or put something in the morning announcements, 'Make sure you smile, make sure you compliment somebody,'" said Jocelyn St. Joseph, student.
The hope is that the lesson they learned this Friday sticks.
