Prison inmate convicted in corrections officer assault

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A state prison inmate was convicted this week of assaulting a corrections officer in Gouverneur in 2018.
In a release, St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua said 24 year old Lontez Brooks was convicted of second-degree assault Thursday following a trial in county court.
Brooks was an inmate at Gouverneur Correctional Facility on August 30, 2018 when he assaulted the officer.
He is now an inmate at Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora serving a sentence for third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substace and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Sentencing is set for April 3.
