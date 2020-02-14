Setting the mood with food on Valentine’s Day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - On this Valentine's Day, there are ways to set a romantic mood with food.
Registered dietitian Cathy Moore of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about it. Watch her interview above.
She said there is research to say that our perspective is molded, or shaped by how something is presented.
So, a red table cloth, glasses of champagne bubbling, a box of favorite chocolates all woo you into a romantic frame of mind. When combined with the very real physical influence of the many chemical impacts of alcohol lowering inhibitions, chocolate’s brain changing chemicals that mimic the feelings of falling in love along with sugar and fats impact on serotonin, she said you can see how food can become a powerful aphrodisiac.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.