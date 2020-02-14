Shakespeare in Love on Stage

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
The stage play presented by Central New York Playhouse in Syracuse
February 14-29, 2020
Penniless and indebted to two demanding producers, struggling young playwright William Shakespeare is tormented by writer’s block until he meets the beautiful Viola de Lesseps, daughter of a wealthy merchant, whose fiery passion for poetry and drama leaves her secretly longing to be an actor. Both are despondent when they learn that Viola’s father has promised her to the stuffy Lord Wessex in order to gain a title for their family. Under the veil of secrecy, Will and Viola’s passionate love affair becomes the basis of the very play he is writing – Romeo and Juliet. With opening night – and the wedding day – fast approaching, the plots race toward a parallel conclusion. Will it all work out in the end or are the two star-crossed lovers destined for tragedy?
Cast & Creative Team
Will: Jeremiah Thompson Viola: Bella Lupia Marlowe: Chris Toia Nurse: Jennie Russo Henslowe: Dustin Michael Czarny Fennyman: Jim Magnarelli Burbage: Josh Taylor Lord Wessex: Zach Gray Ned Allyn: Christopher James Lupia Queen: Marcia Mele Tillney: John Bracket Miss Quigley/Waiter: Morgan Thomas Sam: Cameron Brown Ralph: Phil Brady Nol: Geoffrey Starks Wabash: David Forest Hitchcock Robin: Rich Bocek Webster: Grant Czarny Molly/Rose Player: Heather J. Roach Kate/Burbage Actor: Grace Marie Hyde-Beyerl Robert De Lesseps: Jim Molloy Caitling/Heavy 2/Guard 2: Tone Merrick Boatman/Heavy 1/Guard 1: Jim Martin Bard: Whitney Tenney Pak Lambert: Bear Bailey Frees: Christopher Best Adam: Brian Kalet Peter: Eli Garcia Lady-In-Waiting: Katelynn Ulrich Barman: Alicia Cobb Goodson Dog: Mr. Darcy
